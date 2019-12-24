Former homeless man back on streets to spread Christmas cheer
“Giving back is a duty, not simply a feeling.”
That is the attitude adopted by Steven Grootboom, and it saw him spread a little Christmas cheer on the streets of the quiet town, feeding hundreds of homeless children through the weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.