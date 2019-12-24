Christmas tipping bonanza for SA waiters
In the spirit of Christmas, South Africans are sparing more than just their change for those who are less fortunate.
Many are taking part in a challenge, started on the #ImStaying Facebook page, calling on people who are eating out during the festive season to not just tip their waiters the usual 10% of their bill but to instead give them a generous 100% tip.
Sharing their good deeds on social media, some people ran up bills of more than R1,500 and matched this amount with their tips.
Others posted bills for less than R100 after simply dashing out for a quick coffee or snack.
Lynda Brews, one of those who took up the challenge to give those who wait on them a big Christmas bonus, said she was moved by her waitress’s reaction when she saw the R231.60 tip she had left her.
“My waitress was totally taken aback and couldn’t stop smiling,” Brews said.
Another user, Thembi Zungu, said her waitress had been convinced there was a mistake on the bill.
“She could not believe this was her tip and her colleagues told her that something was wrong.
“Fortunately I specifically asked her to take the total amount,” Zungu said.
Thank you guys for positivity and encouragement to reach out to others in a positive and nation building manner. She...Posted by Thembi Zungu on Sunday, December 22, 2019
Sam Booysens said his waiter had been emotional after receiving a tip of almost R1,000.
“Our waiter almost cried!” he wrote, sharing a picture of the receipt.
Of course not everyone can afford to eat out at all, let alone leave a big tip.
But some have found other ways of giving this Christmas.
One member of the #ImStaying group, Gudlinkomo Belele Simelane, who works as a packer for Coca-Cola, said he was expecting a December bonus of R800, which he intends to share with those less fortunate than him.
“I plan to spend it with the poor guys living on the streets of Newcastle tomorrow. I will buy food and have a picnic with them at [the] park,” he said.
After the picnic, Simelane intends to give R50 each to those in need.
“It’s little, but I’ll be done with my wish. This group has changed me into a better person,” he said. — TimesLIVE