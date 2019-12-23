Light the nation by helping to decorate Mount Zion Christmas tree

An eye-catching #lightupthenation campaign has been launched in Makhanda with people being called on to help decorate the town’s biggest Christmas tree.

The campaign is being run by the King Lobengula Foundation, with the Graham Hotel and Makana Tourism.

Foundation chair Sizwe Mda said there were seven trees on Makana’s Kop, better known as Mount Zion, representing each of the local municipalities under the Sarah Baartman district municipality.

Mda said people could hang something up on the first of the trees in memory of their loved ones.

“The campaign will be an annual event. There are seven trees on Mount Zion and we want to decorate one tree each year.

“The first tree we are decorating represents the Makana municipality and we hope people, not just from Makana, but anyone, can join us in lighting up the nation in memory of all those who have passed through these lands and who have left behind memories that have formed Makana,” he said.

“Everybody is welcomed to bring something of historical or of significance.”

Mda said the campaign was running until December 25, with a celebration event happening on New Year’s Eve.

“We will gather together on Mount Zion on the eve of the new year.

“The #LightoftheNatiion is intended to be an annual event.

“With all the scourges in society, the injustices that are suffered by the young generation in the hands of trusted adults, we are asking everybody to come and bring an ornament, a globe or something artistic to hang as token to peace and unity in our country,” Mda said.

As people visited Makhanda during 2020, they could pass by Mount Zion to see the tree and also hang up their ornaments, he said.

“We hope that the community of the Eastern Cape will support this initiative and help to effect change in our society that will address racial tolerance and cultural cohesion.

“Together as a rainbow nation, we stand against the abuse of young children and women.”