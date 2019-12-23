Illegal electricity connection poses threat

A resident from Motherwell’s NU9, Lindile Makaka, is desperate for help from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality after residents from informal settlements across the road from his house illegally connected electricity from an electric box outside his house.

He says it poses a danger to him and his family.

The complaint: The problem started in April. We used to have outages, sometimes the whole weekend. We reported it to the municipality to fix the dangerous boxes and we would pay from our pockets.

The cables are very dangerous – several times animals, including dogs and cows, have died and the municipality is doing nothing about the matter.

I want to pave in front but I can’t because of the exposed cables, and these people are rude – that is another thing.

They don’t have a sense of consideration for other people.

I stay with children here and I fear for them.

I am scared that one day a child will step on a cable and shock to death.

I don’t know how many times I have reported this to the ward councillor and nothing is done about it.

I am desperate and I need help.

They must just remove the box before someone dies.

Response from municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki: We are aware of this matter. A team from the electricity department will attend to it.

It is difficult to deal with the illegal connections and the team will have to go unannounced to deal with the matter.