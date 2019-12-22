Police arrest beachgoer for 'assaulting' Durban municipal worker

Police have arrested a person who allegedly assaulted a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) worker at the beachfront last Sunday.

The worker was going about his duties near the Blue Lagoon area when he was attacked.

City spokesperson Mswakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE earlier in the week that the worker was attacked and the keys to his vehicle taken away.

Police gave chase but were unable to apprehend the person because of the large crowds.

“The city is pleased to report that the individual that assaulted the DSW official last weekend has been arrested and charged accordingly,” said Mayisela.

The city recorded 300,000 people visiting its beaches over the past long weekend.

Last week drunken behaviour cast a shadow over fun in the sun on Durban's beachfront during the busiest festive weekend of the year.

Apart from the assault on the DSW worker, a student traffic warden was knocked over and a metro police officer was assaulted by three men when he apprehended them for allegedly drinking in public.

The city has refused to have a repeat of last week’s incidents and has issued a stern warning to thousands of holidaymakers that they will face the full might of the law if they are unruly.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda reiterated on Friday that the city would not tolerate drink driving or drinking in public spaces, including on the beaches, and any unruly behaviour.

“Any alcohol that is brought onto or consumed on the beaches, will be confiscated immediately and people will be spot fined,” said Mayisela.”

Beachgoers have been instructed to swim within designated bathing areas, marked with red and yellow flagged beacons, while the lifeguards are on duty.

“Although 15 rescues took place last weekend at central and south beaches the city is happy to report that no drownings occurred.

“The city calls upon all visitors and residents to have an enjoyable and safe festive season, by behaving in a responsible manner and heeding instructions of law enforcement personnel,” said Mayisela.