Limpopo police nab suspect with illegal cigarettes worth almost R1m

A tip-off led to Limpopo police arresting a suspect and seizing illegal cigarettes worth almost R1m on Friday morning.

Police said the arrest of the 39-year-old suspect came after members of the Makhado Visible Policing unit received a tip-off about a suspicious black Toyota Corolla loading cigarettes at a storage facility in the Makhado CBD

“An observation operation was immediately conducted, supported by the Rural Safety Stakeholders.

“The said vehicle was then traced and stopped. During the search, boxes containing illicit cigarettes were found hidden inside the boot of the vehicle. The suspect was arrested on the spot. Police investigations continued at the storage facility and about 3,712 cartoons of illicit cigarettes were then discovered.

“The total value of the seized illicit cigarettes is approximately R935,572,” police said.

They added that The suspect would appear in the Louis Trichardt magistrate's court soon for possession of illicit cigarettes.