Law set to swoop on senior former Eskom and Transnet brass

Senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors of multinational engineering firms allegedly involved in state capture are set to be arrested within weeks.

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sources told the Sunday Times that four former Eskom executives, including contract managers, will be arrested as soon as next month alongside a senior official of an international contractor that did work for Eskom.

Besides those five arrests, the Sunday Times has also learnt that the Hawks are set to arrest four former Transnet executives, including ex-CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, and chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

