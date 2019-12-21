WATCH LIVE | Funeral of SA Army chief Lt-Gen Thabiso Mokhosi
The funeral of South African National Defence Force chief Lt-Gen Thabiso Mokhosi is underway at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton.
Mokhosi, 51, died in a Pretoria hospital on December 10, a day after his birthday, following a short illness.
The funeral for Lieutenant General Thabiso Mokhosi takes place in Port Elizabeth. The Chief of the South African Army, passed away on the 10th of December in a Pretoria hospital following a short illness.