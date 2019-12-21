SA Army chief Lt-Gen Thabiso Mokhosi buried at Heroes Acre
South African National Defence Force Lt-Gen Thabiso Mokhosi was remembered as a stoic, professional soldier who dedicated his life to serving the republic.
Those who spoke at his funeral service held at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Saturday said he was always professional, respectful and took orders like the soldier he was.
SANDF chief general Solly Shoke described him as a person who did not lust after positions and gave solid advice.
“He was professional and managed to separate friendship from his duties.
“He took instructions like a soldier and did not care about ranks. He didn't go lobby people about being promoted. He was clinical about his job and his death is a huge loss to the SANDF,” Shoke said.
Defence and Military Veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told mourners she met Mokhosi when he was either 17 or 18 years old in the bushes of Angola during the fight for liberation.
Mapisa-Nqakula described Makhosi as stoic and said that even though they had know each other personally, when she became minister his respect did not waver.
She said Mokhosi had been appointed chief in November and that they should be in Nelson Mandela Bay celebrating his appointment instead of burying him.
Following the funeral service, the processing moved to Zwide cemetery were Mokhosi was buried.
Mokhosi was buried in Heroes Acre, the final resting place for stalwarts such as Oom Ray Mhlaba and Ma Dideka Mhlaba, his wife, Oom Govan Mbeki, Florence Matomela, the Pebco Three, the Cosas Two, and the exhumed and reburied remains of ANC cadres like Mnoneleli Kana and Thabang Bookholane.
During the service at the cemetery, Mokhosi was honoured with a seven gun salute and also had four fighter jets fly above the cemetery in honour of his years of service