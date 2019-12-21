SA Army chief Lt-Gen Thabiso Mokhosi buried at Heroes Acre

South African National Defence Force Lt-Gen Thabiso Mokhosi was remembered as a stoic, professional soldier who dedicated his life to serving the republic.

Those who spoke at his funeral service held at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Saturday said he was always professional, respectful and took orders like the soldier he was.

SANDF chief general Solly Shoke described him as a person who did not lust after positions and gave solid advice.

“He was professional and managed to separate friendship from his duties.

“He took instructions like a soldier and did not care about ranks. He didn't go lobby people about being promoted. He was clinical about his job and his death is a huge loss to the SANDF,” Shoke said.