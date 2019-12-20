Staggie’s body set for brief stopover in Manenberg after Christian funeral

Thousands of people are expected to converge on The Greens sports ground in Manenberg when Staggie’s body arrives there.

The former gangster was shot dead by two men while sitting in a car outside his home in London Road, Salt River, on December 13.

A source close to Staggie’s family and privy to the funeral arrangements gave the rundown of the programme on Thursday.

The source, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak on behalf of the grieving family, said: “The latest I got from the family was that body viewing will take place between 7am and 8am in London Road, Salt River.