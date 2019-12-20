SABC accused stealing Summer Song of Year concept
Owen Ndlovu has accused the SABC of stealing the intellectual property of his Summer Song of the Year concept.
Ndlovu, who has been partnering with the SABC for the past two years in organising the radio event, claims the public broadcaster appropriated the idea in 2019 and was now running it on its own.
The SABC Summer Song of the Year is voted for by listeners of the 18 SABC radio stations and is played on December 31 to usher in the new year.
Each radio station selects its own Top 10 based on the station’s airplay.
Ndlovu said since the partnership started he had organised the Summer Song of the Year event and the SABC would indicate its participation.
In 2019, however, the broadcaster did not signal its participation.
“While I was driving on Tuesday, I heard one of the SABC radio stations announcing a Top 10 and asking the listeners to vote.
“I said this is our concept that SABC is running without us. They have taken everything that we presented to them.
“Somebody will say Ukhozi FM has been doing it for years, but there was no public voting involved before.
“They handle it the way they do their weekend Top 20, which is based on their playlist.
“But it is not voted for by people. We identified the spot of the 31st [December] and the SABC loved it too.”
SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said Ukhozi FM’s Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign was not a new concept, but an initiative the station started many years before it entered into a partnership with Ndlovu in relation to Summer Song of the Year.
“We deny the allegations that Mr Ndlovu came up with the concept. It must be noted that all SABC radio stations have always closed the year with some kind of music hits countdown.”
The SABC Summer Song of the Year winner walks away with R150,000 in cash and a car worth R230,000.
Previous winners include Mroza Fakude and Master KG.
Ndlovu said: “We still have one year remaining in the contract. We are going to interdict that because they are stealing.”
Seapolelo said: “The SABC can also confirm that the organisation was in a partnership with Mr Ndlovu for three years, with 2018 being the final year of the partnership.”
— SowetanLIVE