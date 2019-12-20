SABC accused stealing Summer Song of Year concept

Owen Ndlovu has accused the SABC of stealing the intellectual property of his Summer Song of the Year concept.

Ndlovu, who has been partnering with the SABC for the past two years in organising the radio event, claims the public broadcaster appropriated the idea in 2019 and was now running it on its own.

The SABC Summer Song of the Year is voted for by listeners of the 18 SABC radio stations and is played on December 31 to usher in the new year.

Each radio station selects its own Top 10 based on the station’s airplay.

Ndlovu said since the partnership started he had organised the Summer Song of the Year event and the SABC would indicate its participation.

In 2019, however, the broadcaster did not signal its participation.

“While I was driving on Tuesday, I heard one of the SABC radio stations announcing a Top 10 and asking the listeners to vote.

“I said this is our concept that SABC is running without us. They have taken everything that we presented to them.

“Somebody will say Ukhozi FM has been doing it for years, but there was no public voting involved before.

“They handle it the way they do their weekend Top 20, which is based on their playlist.

“But it is not voted for by people. We identified the spot of the 31st [December] and the SABC loved it too.”