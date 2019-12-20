Residents battle deadly shack blaze as taps run dry

Concerned residents of informal settlement Moeggesukkel were unable to fight a fire that killed a couple and their toddler this week because their tap had no water.

They said on Thursday they had been without water for a month and they were living in fear of the next fire after the devastating events of Tuesday night.

Lizeka Mabudla, a neighbour of the victims, said the incident had happened at 10pm.

Mabudla, 43, said she had heard loud noises outside her shack and when she went out she had seen the raging fire.

“There were people trying to kick down the door of my neighbour’s house to get the family out but the fire was too strong.

“Some of us went to the tap to get water but there was no water coming out. We even tried to put the fire out using sand,” Mabudla said.

Somebody called for emergency assistance and while they were waiting for it to arrive the fire had spread to the shack next door, she said.

“The wind was very strong on Tuesday.

“One of the men managed to kick down the door of the second shack and the couple who stayed there were able to escape.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said this was the second fire in Moeggesukkel in a month, adding that their lack of water did not make matters any easier.

There were two taps about 100m apart serving more than 200 shacks and neither of them had water, she said.

“Four shacks burnt down a few weeks ago but no-one was injured. Even then we could not do anything but watch the fire raze the shacks because we were without water.”

“We have been reporting our water problems to our councillor for nearly a month now, but we are yet to receive a response,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart confirmed that bodies had been discovered in the ruins and identified the victims as Donovan Billett, 41, Adell Billett, 38, and Donlin Billett, 5.

“SAPS and the local fire department responded after a complaint was received that houses were on fire on Tuesday around 10.15pm in the informal settlement of Moeggesukkel.

“On arrival, two informal houses were burning. The fire department extinguished the fire and the bodies of three victims were subsequently discovered.”

Swart

said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage and the matter was being investigated.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mnki said the water supply in Moeggesukkel had been affected by load-shedding.

“Our reservoirs have been struggling to fill up due to electricity interruptions in the area.

“Fortunately the situation has improved and we expect water in a day of two,” Mniki said, adding that in the interim period water tankers would be sent to the area.

“Water tanker positions will be communicated through the 080-020-5040 service delivery number.”