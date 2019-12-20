Mbulelo Ngewu: a radio legend and a father to many
“I am not a celebrity, but a public servant who is meant to serve people, and I chose radio to do so,” award-winning Umhlobo Wenene FM radio personality Mbulelo “Bra Mbu” Ngewu said.
Ngewu was speaking to The Herald on Thursday after a milestone year in the industry...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.