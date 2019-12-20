Judge roasts axed Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani

PREMIUM

Described as vague, unsubstantiated and an abuse of the court process, Mongameli Bobani’s urgent bid to be reinstated as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor failed dismally in the Port Elizabeth high court on Thursday.



In addition — and to mark the court’s displeasure at the said abuse — acting judge Lisa Ntsepe ordered Bobani, together with former acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana, to pay the municipality’s costs in defending the matter...

