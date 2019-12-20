Bail granted in R745m Eskom Kusile corruption case

Two former Eskom executives and two other men were granted bail of R300,000 each after appearing in court on Thursday in relation to a R745m fraud, corruption and money laundering case involving the construction of the Kusile mega power plant.

Ex-Kusile contract manager Mangope Hlakudi and his then boss, Eskom’s former executive of group capital, Abram Masango, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court with their co-accused, Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Jose da Costa Trindade and Maphoko Kgomoeswana.

They were arrested earlier on Thursday in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng by the police’s elite Hawks unit and the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigating directorate.

At the time of writing, a fifth accused was said to be still at large.

The Hawks and NPA said in a joint statement that investigations began when suspicions were raised about the construction of the new multibillion-rand coal power stations Medupi, in Limpopo, and Kusile, in Mpumalanga.

The arrests came after SA experienced almost two weeks of rolling blackouts, with Eskom at one point having to resort to unprecedented stage six load-shedding due to lack of capacity.

The state-owned utility, which supplies virtually all SA’s power, is hamstrung by staggering debt from the construction of the two mega plants, maintenance issues and design flaws at Medupi and Kusile.

Ratings agencies have identified the state power utility as the single largest risk to the economy.