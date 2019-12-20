'Anyone know the theme?' SA wants all the deets on KFC wedding
SA's beloved couple Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi's wedding date has been confirmed for December 31 — and now Mzansi wants more details about the big day.
The couple made headlines in November after a video of their proposal went viral on social media.
The proposal led to massive support from several people and companies, who pledged to contribute towards making their wedding day extra special.
Airlines Mango and Kulula both pledged to fly the couple to their choice of honeymoon destination, including any Tsogo Sun hotel or Sun City, among others.
Musician Zakes Bantwini also gave his support, offering to perform at the wedding for free, while DJ Fresh offered to donate DJ equipment for the reception.
KFC confirmed the couple's wedding date on its Twitter account.
Popular event guru Precious The Planner said she could not wait to plan one of the first weddings planned and co-ordinated on Twitter.
Wedding Planner to the National Couple ? The date is set? @KFCSA reached out to me at the request of the couple. I met with Bhuti Hector & his lovely wife Sis Nonhlanhla today? Wedding planning underway, I can’t wait ??#KFCProposal #StreetwiseWedding #precioustheplanner pic.twitter.com/fsYvSC8vF2— Precious The Planner®️ (@preciousplanner) November 20, 2019
Hoping Nonhlanhla Says Yes to the Dress this afternoon with @BrideandcoSA ☕️ She’s loving this journey ?? #KFCProposal #KFCWedding #PreciousThePlanner pic.twitter.com/cL8X2iwCJt— Precious The Planner®️ (@preciousplanner) December 18, 2019
On Thursday designer Tshepo Mashego took to Twitter, saying he was in the process of making Mkansi's tuxedo for the wedding.
So yesterday I met with Mr. Hector to start the process of his Tuxedo for his wedding. Thank you to @RealBlackCoffee for making this fittings possible for Hector & his groomsmen. #KFCWedding pic.twitter.com/zU8sNoP1Kt— Tshepo Mashego (@TshepoTsala) December 19, 2019
Soldaat previously told TimesLIVE that she wanted to feel like a princess on their special day.
“It’s so hard to say what I want, because growing up, my image of a perfect wedding was when a girl felt like a princess walking on glass in a beautiful gown. It would be great if I could wear a gown that’s not white, because I’ve done that already,” she said.
Watch the recap of how we got here:
Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser ? DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ?❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019
Now with just days left before the pair says their “I do's” again (they first wed in December 2018), Mzansi took to social media to ask for full details about the national wedding.
From the venue to who will be performing, here's what the tweeps are asking:
Will there be a live stream of the #KFCWEDDING because I wasn’t invited? ?— Tshepiso Mokoka-Mabena® (@MokokaTshepiso) December 20, 2019
Wedding is happening on the 31st, yet we don't know the venue. Ku hash hash, Hayibo kanti ababantu bahow? Who is invited bethuna? Nam I want to attend the #KFCWEDDING #KFCcouple Belongs to the country kaloku.— Bhut' Zwelidumile (@star_nyembezi) December 20, 2019
#KFCWEDDING it is almost 2020 and we don't know the bus schedules for each province. La re stress pic.twitter.com/5PYdqOy4yx— T R O Y™? (@_TroyMotene) December 19, 2019
KFC is so Stingy with the Details .. You'd swear they serving their 5 Chips #KFCWEDDING pic.twitter.com/S2A7wRKGbW— Chief Namic ?? (@MosaNtsalong) December 19, 2019
Tomorrow I'm getting my outfit for the #KFCWEDDING anyone who knows the theme? David Tlale? .... Maybe ke Red and White with a touch of crisp... pic.twitter.com/SlLJ8yPUA2— Timothy Traddle (@Leo_rocks) December 20, 2019
If you ate KFC this week, are you automatically on the guest list? #KFCWedding pic.twitter.com/eKWJ8xXUg9— Malachi? (@too_rhee) December 19, 2019
Stop asking us if we are invited! Black people don’t do invites , we see a tent we are there ? we don’t even need to know who’s getting married #KFCWedding— Kgošigadi ?? (@Ke_Lebo1) December 20, 2019
The #KFCWEDDING guys !! https://t.co/Mvok8U2Fnp— Ayanda Neliswa Jobe (@jobe_neliswa) December 17, 2019