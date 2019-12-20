ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay pays tribute to ‘mayor’ of City Hall
If there was one person who knew the ins and outs of Port Elizabeth’s City Hall, it was Monde Siwisa.
Siwisa, a homeless man who spent every week day around the Vuyisile Mini Square for the last two decades, died on December 10 after suffering head and neck injuries during a fall.
At his funeral service held at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Thursday, Siwisa was fondly remembered for knowing every politician’s business — at times before even they did — and for being a straight-talker with a love for the ladies.
And boy did he read! Siwisa was known for always having a copy of The Herald rolled up under his arm.
Speaking at his funeral service, Siwisa’s sister, Xoliswa Tayi said he had often referred to himself as a lawyer of the ANC because he had loved the party, and it had been their grandfather’s wish for him to one day become a lawyer.
“Monde always had a copy of The Herald and called himself a lawyer of the ANC. He spoke his mind and often teased his twin about being a doctor who drove a City Golf.
“Even though he didn’t have anything to offer financially, we always gave him the respect of being an older brother because we loved and respected him,” Tayi said.
Siwisa’s funeral was attended by former mayor Nondumiso Maphazi and former deputy mayors Nancy Sihlwayi and Chippa Ngcolomba.
Other political figures at the funeral were former Bay council speaker Maria Hermans, ANC provincial executive committee member Fikile Desi and several Bay councillors.
Siwisa, 56, was a former member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), the ANC and the Port Elizabeth Black Civic Organisation (Peyco).
He also participated in campaigns such as the consumer boycott campaign and the education charter campaign.
Maphazi said depending on the day, Siwisa referred to her as his wife, mother-in-law or mother.
“If he wanted to introduce me to his girlfriend, he would call me mother. If he was at my house, he’d call me mother-in-law because of my two daughters,” she said.
Maphazi said Siwisa had always been in the know about matters pertaining to the ANC — he knew when structures and officials would be suspended.
“When I was a leader of the Women’s League in the metro, I remember one day when I was walking into Standard House [now Florence Matomela House], he came running to me telling me not to talk to a certain person because that person had been talking about me behind my back.
“He told me that we were going to be disbanded and at the time, I was going into a meeting that we’d been summoned to. We were then disbanded,” Maphazi said.
Maphazi said Siwisa was candid and did not gossip because what he told people always materialised.
She said that Siwisa never made appointments to see anyone. He would simply turn up, regardless of the position you held in the municipality or the ANC.
Former councillor and ANC member Mzoli Nkewu said Siwisa had been the one who informed them on happenings at City Hall.
“He told us if people broke in or tried to break in at City Hall. He knew that officials got paid on the 25th of each month — he would also get paid [by staff] and he told a lot of people he worked for the municipality.
“When council went on recess, Siwisa also went on leave as he’d put it and would come back the next year,” Nkewu said.
ANC regional task team member Gege Mbikanye said Siwisa along with other members of the ANC had saved his life twice during the struggle.
“Monde was like a vase, a precious ornament loved by all those who knew him.
“He was a loyal member of the ANC and loved the movement and was direct in how he spoke to people which often made them uncomfortable,” Mbikanye said.
Mabhuti Dano from the ANC thanked all municipal officials and employees who had looked after Siwisa while he lived near the City Hall.