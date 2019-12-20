ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay pays tribute to ‘mayor’ of City Hall

If there was one person who knew the ins and outs of Port Elizabeth’s City Hall, it was Monde Siwisa.

Siwisa, a homeless man who spent every week day around the Vuyisile Mini Square for the last two decades, died on December 10 after suffering head and neck injuries during a fall.

At his funeral service held at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Thursday, Siwisa was fondly remembered for knowing every politician’s business — at times before even they did — and for being a straight-talker with a love for the ladies.

And boy did he read! Siwisa was known for always having a copy of The Herald rolled up under his arm.

Speaking at his funeral service, Siwisa’s sister, Xoliswa Tayi said he had often referred to himself as a lawyer of the ANC because he had loved the party, and it had been their grandfather’s wish for him to one day become a lawyer.

“Monde always had a copy of The Herald and called himself a lawyer of the ANC. He spoke his mind and often teased his twin about being a doctor who drove a City Golf.

“Even though he didn’t have anything to offer financially, we always gave him the respect of being an older brother because we loved and respected him,” Tayi said.

Siwisa’s funeral was attended by former mayor Nondumiso Maphazi and former deputy mayors Nancy Sihlwayi and Chippa Ngcolomba.

Other political figures at the funeral were former Bay council speaker Maria Hermans, ANC provincial executive committee member Fikile Desi and several Bay councillors.

Siwisa, 56, was a former member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), the ANC and the Port Elizabeth Black Civic Organisation (Peyco).