10 years in solitary confinement: shock findings from SA's tightest prison

He expressed concern over the criteria utilised to decide which of the country’s many criminals are admitted to the prison.

“The criteria for admission to Ebongweni are detailed but allow for a wide discretion by especially the regional commissioner, thus they are open to abuse. The experience of the judicial inspectorate for correctional services (JICS) suggests possible abuse — especially in the absence of explanations and documentation promised by the department of correctional services (DCS), which have not been forthcoming.”

Ebongweni, which is regarded as one of the most secure facilities in the southern hemisphere, has housed some of the country’s most dangerous criminals, including serial rapist and robber Ananias Mathe and Western Cape gang leader George “Geweld” Thomas.

No prisoner has ever escaped from Ebongweni.

Phase one of the prison facility is where inmates are kept upon arrival. They are held in single cells, which contain a bed, wash basin and toilet — all of which is behind a steel door. There is a small, dark window and a shoebox-sized opening below the window, which allows for food to be passed through.

“They are supposed to be taken out of the cell for one hour exercise per day alone, in very small courtyards. Reportedly this does not take place. The same applies to showering,” said Van der Westhuizen.

Inmates who are still in phase one are never exposed to other inmates — even during their hour of exercise, or when they are led from the cells to the courtyards or to the showers.

“The number of hours per day and the length of time of solitary confinement or 'segregation', to some extent allowed for by the CSA [Correctional Services Act], exceed international standards,” said Van der Westhuizen.

“The serious negative psychological and psychiatric consequences of prolonged solidarity confinement have been emphasised by experts. Some courts in other countries have found it to be cruel or inhuman punishment, or torture — prohibited by international law, as by the South African constitution.”