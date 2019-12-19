Still no sign of KZN baby who was 'kidnapped' from her mother

The mother of the teenage girl whose newborn baby was “abducted” in Pietermariztburg last month says she is doing everything she can to protect her daughter from feeling any more pain.

“I have taken all the baby clothes and I am keeping them in my room,” said Zama Dlamini.

“She has been getting sick because of it. Just yesterday, she was battling stomach cramps.”

Dlamini She told TimesLIVE that she felt robbed of enjoying her chance to be a grandmother, adding that the incident had made her ill.

“I have just come out of the clinic, where they said my blood pressure is so high. But with all that we are going through, it is expected. I couldn’t even share with the nurses what this stress is, but I am struggling,” she said.