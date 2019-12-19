Never do anything stupid, says brave cop who survived dramatic gun battle with post office robbers

Warrant Officer Robert Holmes of the Westville SAPS in Durban comes across as unassuming.

But don't be fooled by his timidness; this cop is a force to be reckoned with.

Holmes was honoured with a special award for bravery at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial SAPS awards, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Wednesday evening.

This after he battled it out with a gang of armed men during a business robbery at a mall in Westville last month.