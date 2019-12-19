Mongameli Bobani’s urgent court bid for reinstatement fails

Axed Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has lost his court bid to be reinstated on an urgent basis.

Acting judge Lisa Ntsepe found on Thursday morning that he had failed to show the Port Elizabeth High Court why the matter was sufficiently urgent and accordingly dismissed the application with costs.

Former acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana’s application for reinstatement was also dismissed.

Bobani was voted out of his position at a council meeting two weeks ago while Mpongwana had resigned from her position as acting city boss.