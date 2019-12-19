MBDA receives unqualified audit

The Mandela Bay Development Agency has aced yet another audit by the auditor-general.

MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi confirmed the agency had received an unqualified audit opinion with matters of emphasis.

The full report will be made public only in January as it will have to be tabled in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

However, various municipalities and municipal entities have already been notified of the outcomes.

Bangazi said one of the issues highlighted in the report was the agency’s control systems.

“Part of this is historic and relates to the original plan to have the MBDA incorporated into Nelson Mandela Bay’s mSCOA system [standardised accounting system] which hasn’t materialised.

“The MBDA is now investigating setting up its own systems that can plug into the municipality in future,” he said.

Bangazi said none of the areas highlighted in the report hindered the MBDA’s ability to obtain an unqualified audit outcome.

“The leadership of the MBDA appreciates the importance of an unqualified audit outcome in terms of the entity’s reputation, cementing the MBDA’s credibility and the opportunities that open for funding.

“To improve audit outcomes while improving the achievement of key performance indicator (KPI) targets to 69% is even more important for the MBDA.

“We are an entity charged with driving visible and meaningful change in the Bay, so the successful implementation of our mandate is measured against real and tangible outcomes represented by KPIs,” Bangazi said.

Despite a good year in 2018/2019, in the current financial year the MBDA faced challenges from the Bay’s political parties, including calls for a forensic investigation.

For the past six months, the agency has battled with the municipality to approve a new service delivery agreement as the previous one expired in December 2018.

This meant the MBDA could not receive its funding from the municipality in the current year as it did not have an approved agreement with the municipality in place.

The agency was also owed R25m for managing the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and a further R28m from the municipality’s quarterly disbursements.

In July, MBDA CEO Ashraf Adam went as far as writing two letters which detailed how the agency might have to halt six new projects due to a shortage of funds from the municipality.

The projects include the New Brighton Cultural Precinct Development, Bayworld rehabilitation project and the Helenvale Safety and Peace Through Urban Upgrading programme.

During the December 6 council meeting, councillors approved the MBDA service delivery agreement (SDA) and extended the management of the stadium on a month-to-month basis.

PA councillor and former economic development portfolio head Marlon Daniels said parties still needed to look at the stadium agreement and possibly make amendments to it.

Bangazi said the auditor-general had highlighted the problem of no SDA in place as a risk to the MBDA going forward. .

He said the delay in approving the SDA could negatively affect the MBDA’s ability to meet its targets for the 2019/2020 financial year.

“The resolution by council in the first week of December 2019 for the approval of the MBDA SDA means that the grant funding that should have been paid in July will now be paid in December 2019, six months into the financial year.

“The non-payment of the quarterly grant funding of the MBDA for the fourth quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year, amounting to nearly R28m, negatively affected the MBDA’s ability to meet financial obligations as and when they were due.

“This presented a significant threat to operations and attainment of performance targets for the period we are reporting on.

“The non-payment of grant funding extended to the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year,” Bangazi wrote.