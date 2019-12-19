Leopard strays close to camping area in Kruger National Park, rangers set to capture it

A young leopard has been spotted on the edge of a camping site at Berg en Dal rest camp in the Kruger National Park.

Sanparks said its rangers were out at first light on Thursday to try to capture the leopard. It had advised visitors to be extra cautious.

The Latest Sightings Facebook page said the leopard had killed a bushbuck inside Berg en Dal camp, near the camping sites.

On Wednesday night, it shared a post by a visitor saying: “We just saw the official vehicle drive by our bungalow with strong torches scanning the bushes. They have not flushed the leopard. He is about 75 to 100m from the caravans. It is in the bushes by the very, very end of the caravan section ... They are going to try with a cage with meat tomorrow.”