Girl’s slaying breaks granny’s heart

Learning that her four-year-old granddaughter’s body had been found wrapped in a plastic rubbish bag is something that will haunt Ntombomzi Komisa forever.

“It would have been better if this happened to me as I have lived longer,” Komisa said as she recalled the moment she was told little Entle Komisa had been found after a desperate search.

Entle was brutally killed, allegedly by a neighbour, earlier in December, DispatchLIVE reported.

The little girl, known for her bubbly personality and humour, will be buried on Thursday in her home village of Palani in Mooiplaas, about 40km from East London.

The 37-year-old suspect, who is also accused of raping the child, was arrested on December 10.