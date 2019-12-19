EP Cricket plan disciplinary hearing for isolated president Donovan May
Eastern Province Cricket will summon their president, Donovan May, to a disciplinary hearing “soon” following comments he made regarding Cricket South Africa and the media last week.
Last Thursday, May said the embattled CSA board was “doing a good job and is going nowhere” — and that calls for it to be dissolved were “nonsense”...
