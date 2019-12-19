Couple and their daughter, 5, burn to death in Moeggesukkel shack fire

An Eastern Cape couple and their five-year-old daughter are dead after their shack was ravaged by fire, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Moeggesukkel, said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

“SAPS and the local fire department responded after a complaint was received that houses were on fire. On arrival, two informal houses were burning and the fire was extinguished by the fire department,” said Swart.

“Upon examining the premises, the bodies of the three victims were discovered in the debris.”

Swart said their names would be released after they had been identified and their next of kin informed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

An inquest docket has been opened.