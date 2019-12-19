East Cape in line for huge projects boost

The Eastern Cape government has received the go-ahead for several multimillion-rand projects set to boost the province’s economy.

This is according to a report tabled at the last meeting of the Eastern Cape executive council by the executive director of the Eastern Cape Consultative Council, Luvuyo Mosana.

The infrastructure projects have been approved for the detailed technical assessment phase of funding by the joint technical committee made up of the presidential infrastructure co-ordinating commission, the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation, and the National Treasury.

These catalytic infrastructure projects, through which the province aims to create employment and reduce poverty, are:

A broadband infrastructure project for R4.82bn;

A Wild Coast meander project for R4.323bn;

The Dimbaza Agri Village and Eco Industrial Park for R1bn; and

The Ndlambe Water and Sanitation Project for R1.1bn.



The seven Coega development projects are:



Railway siding for various zones for R900m,

Gas pipelines distribution for R862m;

Enabling infrastructure for a tank farm, zone 3, 5 and 6, for R566m;

Precinct B logistics park development including a bridge to the VW factory for R583m;

Return effluent and water purification for R915m;

Seawater pipeline and aquaculture development for R781m; and

Emergency centre for R90.4m

The projects now await a funding verdict from the committee.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said: “The executive council is of the view approval of these projects for funding will unlock the economic potential of the province and create both jobs and business opportunities for small businesses that will get contracts, and further make a serious dent in unemployment and poverty.”

A decision to fund the projects would be made by the committee and communicated to the provincial government, Sicwetsha said.