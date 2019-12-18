Young Christmas eco-warrior’s wishlist is all plastic

While most six-year-olds will have the latest toys and gadgets on Santa’s wishlist, all Jennifer Kenyon-Wimbush wants for Christmas is plastic – 300 cubic metres of it.



The young eco-warrior from Claremont, Cape Town, collects plastic for recycling to do her part to save aquatic animals from consuming it...

