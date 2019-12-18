Loyal ANC-SACP member Derrick Galloway dies

A straight talker committed to the plight of the oppressed — this was how ANC member Derrick Galloway was remembered by his comrades.

Galloway, also a member of the SACP, died on Monday night at Provincial Hospital in Uitenhage after a prolonged period of ill health.

SACP spokesperson Lazola Pukwana said Galloway was one of the few white people who supported the SACP.

“He was highly committed, he was at the forefront of service delivery and was very critical of the ANC and took the party’s regional leaders head on.

“He initiated a lot of programmes in Uitenhage and was at the forefront of the struggles of people from KwaNobuhle.”

ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula described Galloway as a true ANC activist who committed himself to liberate the oppressed.

“He took a conscious decision to align and side with the masses of our people, not only in theory but in practice, which could be seen in his way of life.

“We are saddened and shocked as the ANC.

“We’ve lost a gem, to a point whereby we’re not at our strongest as the ANC at a moment which requires men and women with character such as comrade Galloway,” Nqakula said.

Galloway previously served as a Ward 51 committee member.

ANC councillor Litho Suka said Galloway was a straight talker and a loyal member of the tripartite alliance.

“He was outspoken, not shy and had been a volunteer of the ANC for many years.

“He was critical of government as well as the municipality when it strayed. He was vocal on matters relating to service delivery that affected residents of Nelson Mandela Bay,” Suka said.

Ward 51 resident and ANC member Chuma Kondile took to social media and said he would not forget the contribution Galloway made in building the Ward 51 branch.

“A true communist, who was a servant of the people and [did] everything with honesty, integrity and pride,” Kondile said.