Kruger National Park roads now open after heavy rains

Visitors to the Kruger National Park should exercise extreme caution when they use gravel roads and low water bridges in the park.

This warning was made by the SA National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for managing SA's national parks, on Wednesday.

There has been consistent heavy rain in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces in the past week, which - while great for the wildlife after a long dry period - led to flooding of some of the rivers in the park, notably the Olifants.

“The park has enjoyed good rains but all roads are now open and operational,” SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said.

He said the Balule low water bridge was still flooded but the water had started subsiding.