IN PICTURES | Dog rescued from Durban factory blaze

By Orrin Singh - 18 December 2019
The dog is cooled down by the police's search and rescue's Dave Steyn.
Image: Rescue Care

A dog has been rescued from a shoe factory which went up in flames in Shetland Road, Wentworth, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning. 

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said medic Ian Wessels did not give up after hearing a dog was inside the building.

“Ian and SAPS search and rescue (SAR) made a hole in the wall to save the dog,” said Jamieson. 

One person was taken to hospital, while others were treated at the scene. 

The building began to collapse as firefighters battled the raging blaze. 

Jamieson said Shetland Road was closed.

