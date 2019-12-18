'I just want to hold him': Family of Shiraaz Mohamed waiting anxiously for him to come home

“I just want to grab Shiraaz and hold him.”

These were the words of Shirley Brijlal, the former wife of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped and held hostage in Syria for almost three years.

Gift of the Givers announced this week that they had received information that Mohamed had escaped from captivity.

Brijlal told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that they had been in contact with the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco).

She said it was a “huge” relief that Mohamed had escaped and was alive — but added that they did not have any new information.