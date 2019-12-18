Gang victims’ ‘bodies’ shock motorists

A blood-curdling exhibition by several of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Khoi and San chiefs got the attention of motorists at busy intersections in the city on Tuesday.



The grisly travelling exhibition — which included some of the clothes of actual victims splattered with fake blood — depicted people who had been killed in gang violence in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas...

