Former PE cricket coach acquitted of intimidation

PREMIUM

A former youth cricket coach accused of intimidating a Port Elizabeth couple, with threats to slit their throats and chop up their young son, has been acquitted of all criminal charges due to a lack of evidence, but the complainants say they continue to live in fear.



The father of the child has since placed their Walmer family home on the market and quit the job he once loved due to his fear following a string of WhatsApp messages received earlier in 2019, in which the author threatened their lives...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.