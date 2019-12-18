Forgotten East Cape town runs dry

PREMIUM

Imagine having no access to clean drinking water for a year, being able to wash parts of your body only every other day or never using your kitchen sink because it smells.



This is the daily reality of about 2,000 residents of Klipplaat, in the heart of the drought-stricken Karoo, where the water crisis, worsened by crumbling infrastructure, has become a health hazard...

