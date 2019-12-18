News

Driver tries to run after wedging truck under bridge on busy Durban freeway

By LWANDLE BHENGU - 18 December 2019
A truck carrying a grader got stuck on the M4 in Durban on Wednesday.
A truck carrying a grader got stuck on the M4 in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A truck driver tried to flee the scene after wedging his vehicle under a bridge on the M4 in Durban.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh said the driver was transporting a grader on the M4 northbound when it got stuck under the bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

When police got to the scene, the driver tried to escape.

“He was busy trying to reverse and run away. This caused damage to the bridge,” said Sewpersadh.

The incident left hydraulic fluid on the road surface. Traffic in the left lane was heavily backed up on the freeway, which runs towards Durban's northern suburbs.

Latest Videos

Harry the roaming elephant escapes death
Chris Holcroft in South Africa V2

Most Read

X