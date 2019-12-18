Blind couple plan dream wedding

A wedding dress, photographer, tuxedos and a picture-perfect venue all come at a pretty penny, but the touching story of a blind couple has seen residents of the Friendly City providing all this and more — for free.



Coming from a disadvantaged background and what she described as a broken home, Lindelwa Dabaza said when her fiancé proposed she knew she wanted things to be different for her family...

