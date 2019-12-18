Blind couple plan dream wedding
A wedding dress, photographer, tuxedos and a picture-perfect venue all come at a pretty penny, but the touching story of a blind couple has seen residents of the Friendly City providing all this and more — for free.
Coming from a disadvantaged background and what she described as a broken home, Lindelwa Dabaza said when her fiancé proposed she knew she wanted things to be different for her family...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.