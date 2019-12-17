Teenager burnt to death as fire rips through Kwazakhele shacks
Residents of Ndulwini in Kwazakhele were picking through the pieces of their gutted homes on Tuesday after a fire swept through the shack settlement on Monday, leaving a teenage girl dead.
Zintle Manganya, 14, was by herself in the shack she shared with her aunt when the fire started there at about 12.30pm.
Shortly afterwards there was an explosion, apparently an electrical short of some kind and, before anybody could assist, the fire had become an inferno and had spread to neighbouring shacks.
In the end, according to municipal officials on site on Tuesday, 16 shacks were razed and 68 people were left homeless.
Zintle’s aunt, Thandiswa Manganya, 34, said she had been in town on Monday morning and when she returned just before 1pm the fire had already destroyed a number of houses including her own.
Speaking in a dazed monotone, she said her niece had been a good girl.
“She was very quiet. She went to Mzomtsha Primary School.
“She was good at school and she had just passed grade 7.”
Zintle’s mother had died in 2012 and her father was in jail, Manganya said.
She herself survived on part-time cleaning jobs.
“I don’t know how the fire started.
“I’m lost now.
“I don’t know what to do.”
Driving into Ndulwini, 200m away the destruction was hidden from view but a short way down Nkatha Street it suddenly became visible, a wasteland of blackened and twisted corrugated iron, piles of ash and some half-melted electrical appliances like fridges.
Residents confirmed that, though they were not directly supplied with electricity, most shacks made use of izinyoka connections from the RDP houses across Nkatha Street.
Nomonde Gogo, 69, whose own home miraculously survived the fire, said she had been lying on her bed when it started.
“Through my door I saw there was smoke.
“I went out and there was an explosion.
“We didn’t know Zintle was inside her shack.
“We heard no cries.
“Only later, when the fire brigade came and they had put the flames out, they found her body there.”
She said she had known Zintle well.
“I saw her every day.
“Many times she would go to the shop for me.
“She was a helpful child.
“I am crying now.”
Amanda Ngqandana, 31, born in Ndulwini, sitting on a chair in the middle of the concrete slab on which her shack had been erected, with her children clustered about her, said she had been washing clothes outside when she noticed the smoke coming from the Manganya’s home.
“I was going to get water to run and help or see what was happening but it was very quick. The fire was blocking the one tap and the only other tap is right the other side.”
Ngqandana pointed out the scorched carcass of Brown, one of her children’s puppies, almost indistinguishable from the wreckage of the fire.
“When the fire got close he ran into the outside toilet to hide. I called but he was too scared and he wouldn’t come.”
Jabu Mdwayana, 37, who was clearing his site with a spade, said he and his neighbours had been left with nothing.
“Any help would be appreciated.”
Khuselo Qupe from the metro’s disaster management unit was on site on Tuesday together with Thami Tshakweni, of the Red Cross, and Ward 19 council office representative Mthunzi Ndyolashe.
Qupe said they were there to finalise the list of victims and the support they could offer.
“There were 16 shacks burnt down and 68 people affected.
“We are sheltering them at the nearby Cripple Care Centre.
“The metro has sourced blankets and we have liaised with local business and the Al-Imdaad Foundation for food, and the Red Cross who will be supplying some clothes.”
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said people who wanted to donate items could drop these off at the disaster management centre at the fire station in Walmer Boulevard.