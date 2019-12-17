Teenager burnt to death as fire rips through Kwazakhele shacks

Residents of Ndulwini in Kwazakhele were picking through the pieces of their gutted homes on Tuesday after a fire swept through the shack settlement on Monday, leaving a teenage girl dead.

Zintle Manganya, 14, was by herself in the shack she shared with her aunt when the fire started there at about 12.30pm.

Shortly afterwards there was an explosion, apparently an electrical short of some kind and, before anybody could assist, the fire had become an inferno and had spread to neighbouring shacks.

In the end, according to municipal officials on site on Tuesday, 16 shacks were razed and 68 people were left homeless.

Zintle’s aunt, Thandiswa Manganya, 34, said she had been in town on Monday morning and when she returned just before 1pm the fire had already destroyed a number of houses including her own.

Speaking in a dazed monotone, she said her niece had been a good girl.

“She was very quiet. She went to Mzomtsha Primary School.

“She was good at school and she had just passed grade 7.”