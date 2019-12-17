New partnership launched to tackle drought in Graaff-Reinet

The drought continues to bite Graaff-Reinet, but a new public-private partnership has sparked fresh hope.

Graaff-Reinet Economic Development Forum spokesperson Derek Light said the water crisis summit in the town last week had been a success and co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha had provided invaluable leadership.

As a result of the summit, four new borehole projects in Camdeboo National Park encircling the town are to be fast-tracked, a water awareness programme is soon to be launched, and a team of engineers will be deployed to fix leaks.

A solar power project was being formulated to move the town away from dependence on Eskom, and the feasibility of removing the accumulation of silt in the dry Nqweba Dam to increase its capacity was being studied, Light said.

“I think we all came away realising we’re not going to solve anything unless we come together and that was achieved at this summit like I’ve never seen before in my lifetime. It was very exciting,” Light said.

Graaff-Reinet Community Tourism Association manager Jack van Niekerk said the constrained water supply had definitely had an effect on the town’s tourism industry, however.

“The guest houses and hotels in Graaff-Reinet have had to make additional provisions like installing water storage tanks, drilling boreholes or both, so as to at least try to make sure their guests have water when visiting.

“This has all been done at their own expense, often at great cost to the individual establishments,” Van Niekerk said.

“There have been a number of cancellations due to the water situation, but the feedback is that the bookings have suddenly had a last-minute rush, almost as if visitors were waiting to see if the guest houses in Graaff-Reinet would be operational during their stay.”

Graaff-Reinet Tourism committee member David McNaughton said while the curtailed water supply was challenging, added difficulties were the result of load-shedding and poor management of the situation by the Beyers Naudé municipality.

“The load-shedding has been very frustrating, and combined with poor supply in some high-lying areas of the town, it has been catastrophic for some accommodation establishments.”

The Nqweba Dam had dried up before and that was not in itself a disaster, he said.

“We have 28 boreholes serving the town and there is groundwater. Often there are problems with the maintenance of the infrastructure managed by the municipality, however.”

Questions were put to the Beyers Naudé municipality but no response had been received by the time of going to print.