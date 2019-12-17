Neave Park facility brings renewed hope to area

The Mandela Bay Development Agency officially handed over a state-of-the-art recreational facility to the community of Schauderville and Korsten and it is already making a difference in the lives of families in the area.

Neave Park opened on Friday and is the result of one of many ideas that the community came forward with as part of a R12m revamp plan for the area.

The facility was built after two experimental workshops were held with residents of the area, beginning in 2014.

Participants were involved in sharing the good, bad and ugly of their neighbourhoods.

This involved walking the streets, documenting stories and experiences through body maps, using songs to get the “feel” of the spaces.

Mandela Bay Development Agency Operations executive responsible for capital projects, Debbie Hendricks, said the workshops formed part of a larger process, also involving three neighbourhoods in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town.

“The City Futures project was designed to confront the challenges facing planning in SA by reviewing the way neighbourhoods are planned.”

According to Hendricks, the central idea of this experiment was to source the views and aspirations of residents to influence larger planning processes, allowing them a greater say over the future of their neighbourhoods.

“To realise this, a process was devised to bring together these voices and combine them with the bigger planning ideas as well as the specific character of the neighbourhood.

“Using more traditional and futuristic planning tools, these experiences formed the basis of imagining what the future of Korsten-Schauderville could be,” Hendricks said.

Neave Street resident Glenda Hermanus, 44, said the revamped park was already having a positive influence on the community.

“The old park had become a place characterised by crime, particularly drugs and gangsterism.

“Already over this weekend we could again hear the sounds of children playing in the park instead of gunshots,” Hermanus said.

Her view was echoed by her neighbour, Andrew Maarman, who said: “The houses in this area are quite small so children can’t stay in the yard, so they are always in the street among the bad influences and social problems here.

“Now they have a safe and child-friendly space where they are allowed to just be children again.”

Agency CEO Ashraf Adam said the project demonstrated the possibilities that existed when sufficient time was dedicated to consultation and planning with communities.

“There was an agreement with the community to jointly identify quick-win projects that would be catalysts for change. The Neave Street Park (project 10 on the plan) is the one that was selected”.

“This community-led project has been officially named Neave Park — a name that resonates with each and every community member,” he said.

Mayoral adviser Lulamile Moolman, delivering a message from the mayor Thsonono Buyeye on Friday, said the project marked a significant milestone.

“Schauderville-Korsten also deserves world-class facilities like any other neighbourhood in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Children and the aged of this community also deserve safe and well-kept facilities for recreation, wellness and a place to get together to celebrate life.”

Moolman urged the public to continue to take ownership of the facility and protect it from those with sinister motives.