National Security Council is back, cabinet confirms

The cabinet has approved the re-establishment of the National Security Council to streamline the co-ordination of all the security-related work of the country, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Tuesday.

BusinessLIVE reported that the council last existed during the tenure of former president Thabo Mbeki.

Its re-establishment can be seen as a move to clear the rot at the State Security Agency (SSA), which has been dogged by allegations of professional misconduct and graft. The agency became a tool of political factionalism and corruption in the era of former president Jacob Zuma.

A well-functioning security agency is crucial in ensuring stability in the country, as well as in the fight against crime.