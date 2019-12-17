News

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa trends as video of her and pastor Bushiri re-emerges

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 17 December 2019
Shepherd Bushiri is seen in the video laying his hand on EFF MP Naledi Chirwa. After falling to the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: 'I receive, Papa.'
Shepherd Bushiri is seen in the video laying his hand on EFF MP Naledi Chirwa. After falling to the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: 'I receive, Papa.'
Image: Twitter/Naledi Chirwa

A video of Naledi Chirwa and pastor Shepherd Bushiri has seen the EFF MP dominate social media conversations.

In the viral video, Chirwa can be seen at the front of Bushiri's church as he is “prophesying” to her, telling her she will one day become a great leader.

Bushiri can also be heard talking about politicians who go to his church before elections but never go back after “getting what they prayed for”.

“All these politicians come here and after elections, they didn’t come and testify. The Lord will bless you. You will make a great leader. He will give you wisdom,” said Bushiri, as he can be seen laying his hand on her head.

After falling on the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: “I receive, Papa.”

Watch the video below:

Bushiri is the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, and TimesLIVE reported that the video was posted on his Facebook page in September.

“Major Prophet instructed congregants to write down their wish on a paper as a petition. She wrote that she wanted to become a MP.

“In April 2019, her political party called her and informed her that she has been nominated to be a MP. By the grace of God, she is a MP at the age of 26, so far one of the youngest in the assembly,” read part of Bushiri's post.

The video sparked controversy online. Even EFF leader Julius Malema had something to say.

In a video taken on Saturday at the party’s elective conference, Malema slammed those who knelt before him and took a jab at Chirwa.

“You will do those things of kneeling there before Bushiri, because some of you even thank him for taking you to parliament.

“I am not your father 'Papa Papa Bushiri'. I am not a father of anyone. 'I receive Papa Papa, I am in parliament Papa Papa' ... that is why when you are removed from those positions you have a difficulty because you want to thank Papa,” said Malema.

Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:

Latest Videos

Harry the roaming elephant escapes death
Chris Holcroft in South Africa V2

Most Read

X