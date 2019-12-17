AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be freed

Lamola also announced that Fees Must Fall student activist Kanya Cekeshe qualified “immediately” for parole.

He said Cekeshe would have qualified for parole in about February 2020.

However, Ramaphosa’s announcement effectively knocks a year off the sentences of select categories of prisoners, parolees and probationers — which means that Cekeshe could start the parole application process right away.

Cekeshe, who had admitted to attempting to set alight a police vehicle during a Fees Must Fall protest in 2016, was sentenced to eight years in prison, three of which were suspended, after being convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property.

Speaking at a Day of Reconciliation event in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, Ramaphosa said he had granted a “special remission of sentences” to prisoners and those out on parole.

Ramaphosa said that the decision was “carefully considered, taking into account the interest of the public and the administration of justice”.

“It must be emphasised that this remission of sentences excludes those who are sentenced for sexual offences, for violent, aggressive offences, as well as people who are declared dangerous criminals in terms of section 286(A) of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977.

“So those who have been sentenced for sexual offences, rape and murder of women are not affected by this announcement,” the president said.

The Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo in 2009 to 15 years in prison on seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, and one count each of culpable homicide and defeating the ends of justice.

The Supreme Court of Appeal later set aside the culpable homicide condition and reduced his sentence to an effective 12 years.

Dalindyebo’s spokesperson, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, said on Monday that he would first have to consult with the king on what the decision meant.

“For now this is too technical and we have to know what is meant by the 12-months’ remission,” Ngonyama said.

“However, we are happy that he will be released and come back to lead his nation and work on the agriculture projects he embarked on before he was incarcerated.”

Ngonyama said even if Dalindyebo were released on parole, the royal house wanted Ramaphosa to grant him a full presidential pardon.

That view was shared by AbaThembu royal family spokesperson Nkosi Thandisizwe Mtirara.

Speaking on behalf of Dalindyebo’s son and acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo, Mtirara said: “This is long overdue. We wish that he could be released this minute.

“He was not supposed to have been incarcerated at all. We hope that the president will very soon announce his decision to pardon Zwelibanzi [praise name for Dalindyebo],” Mtirara said.

He said that AbaThembu had been angered by the king’s imprisonment.

Mtirara said though many people had publicly called for Dalindyebo’s release, the acting king was engaging with Ramaphosa and Lamola “behind the scenes”, persuading them to release his father.

Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA and Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane said both institutions welcomed the news of the king’s impending release.

“This is a step in the right direction. Sooner than later the president should pronounce that he has pardoned Zwelibanzi, as we all believe that the king is entitled to be pardoned,” Nonkonyane said.

Nonkonyane hoped that the release of Dalindyebo would create reconciliation with his family, his AmaDlomo clan and the entire AbaThembu nation.

“We hope that they will extend an olive branch to each other and, in the spirit of reconciliation, rebuild the nation and strengthen the relations within the royal family.

“There should be no infighting but unity,” Nonkonyane said.