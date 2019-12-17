Car show gives back to community

Charity, cool cars and a sense of community were among the common traits shared by the more than 2,500 attendees of the 2019 Lovemore Stance car show at the weekend.

The province’s biggest stance continues to grow, with the sixth edition hosted at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The key elements of stance, describing car customisation style, are lowered suspension, large wheels, stretched tyres and negative camber.

While the event annually donates a portion of the profits to charity, Lovemore Stance co-organiser Morne Piet said that in 2019 they had opted to focus on those with temporary employment.

“Usually we donate cash, non-perishable goods and clothes to a children’s place of safety in Cleary Park,” he said.

“But we found that at this time of the year there are so many donations given to such places that they actually have a surplus.

“Hence we opted to help people from disadvantaged areas who only have temporary employment [painters, gardeners, construction workers and so on] particularly from the Motherwell and Walmer areas.

“In total we spent a little less than R10,000 in salaries, food and donations to about 60 people.

“These guys worked before, at the event and afterwards setting up the various stages and activities as well as the cleanup and other odd jobs over the long weekend and earned their takings.”

The daylong event had attracted car enthusiasts from around the country and neighbouring countries, Piet said.

“This event illustrates the potential of the car community to make an impact on not only the lives of individuals but the automotive sector as well.

“These car owners spend a lot of time and money on their vehicles, with some even making a living through doing customising.

“It is also a very good outlet for the youth and keeps them occupied with constructive things as opposed to a potential life of crime.

“They are also learning mechanical skills as they work on the cars, making them more employable in the automotive industry,” he said.

Motherwell resident William Magoba was one of the temporary workers who benefited from the weekend’s work.

“I am very happy I was able to get the weekend job because it will help me during Christmas to provide something nice for my family to eat and have a little more money during this time,” he said.