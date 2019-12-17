Beachgoers warned of large swells, strong winds

Beachgoers beware — adverse weather conditions, including large swells and strong winds, are expected along SA’s west and southern coast from Wednesday, according to the SA Weather Service’s marine unit.

The conditions are expected to persist until the weekend, the weather service said in a statement.

“A series of cold fronts passing south of South Africa [are] generating large swells [which] will reach the South African coastline.

“These long-period swells will bring high energy to the coastline, peaking along the Western Cape’s west coast and Cape Peninsula regions.

“High wave energy will move eastward from there, around the Cape south coast and weakening into the southern reaches of the Eastern Cape,” the statement said.

Visitors to the coast are advised to avoid low-lying rocky coastlines and beaches experiencing big waves.

“Beware of long lulls, followed by sudden large waves.

“There is a chance of waves breaking over coastal walkways and reaching further up the beaches than normal.”