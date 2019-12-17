Beachgoers bent on boozing in string of weekend clashes with Cape Town cops
Officers enforcing alcohol-free beaches were involved in several confrontations with members of the public at the long weekend, the city of Cape Town said on Tuesday.
In two incidents in Muizenberg, council law-enforcement officers had to use pepper spray to defend themselves, said spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
“More than 1,000 units of alcohol were confiscated over the past few days, and what is alarming is the violent response of some of the offenders to the officers’ interventions,” he said.
In Muizenberg on Monday, a man was arrested after he assaulted an officer who confiscated his alcohol.
“At the Zandvlei picnic area, also in Muizenberg, about 60 people attacked officers who had impounded alcohol. The officers were forced to use pepper spray to defend themselves.
“On Saturday, behind the civic centre in Muizenberg, three officers were attacked by about 25 bathers who resorted to violence after their alcohol was confiscated. The officers had to use pepper spray to defend themselves and backup was called.
“Five suspects were arrested for assault and will appear in court on Tuesday.”
Dyason said five bathers in Muizenberg attacked lifeguards who asked them to swim in the safe bathing area. They fled when officers arrived on the scene.
“At Eden on the Bay in the Blaauwberg area, officers again had to contend with riotous behaviour. A suspect was detained and had his alcohol confiscated when a large group of people tried to intimidate officers into releasing him.
“Backup was requested and the effort of the crowd was thwarted.”
Dyason said a number of swimmers were removed from the surf by lifeguards and law-enforcement officials on Monday afternoon.
“Alcohol played a major role in all of these incidents and people are reminded once again that officers will crack down on all transgressions of the bylaws,” he said.