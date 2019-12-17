Beachgoers bent on boozing in string of weekend clashes with Cape Town cops

Officers enforcing alcohol-free beaches were involved in several confrontations with members of the public at the long weekend, the city of Cape Town said on Tuesday.

In two incidents in Muizenberg, council law-enforcement officers had to use pepper spray to defend themselves, said spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

“More than 1,000 units of alcohol were confiscated over the past few days, and what is alarming is the violent response of some of the offenders to the officers’ interventions,” he said.

In Muizenberg on Monday, a man was arrested after he assaulted an officer who confiscated his alcohol.

“At the Zandvlei picnic area, also in Muizenberg, about 60 people attacked officers who had impounded alcohol. The officers were forced to use pepper spray to defend themselves.