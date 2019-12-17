Barack Obama says women could solve many of the world's problems
Former US president Barack Obama has again highlighted the need for change around female leaders, saying women aren't perfect, but are “indisputably better” than men.
BBC reported that he was speaking at a private leadership event in Singapore on Monday when he made the comments.
He told the audience that many of the world's problems had been caused by older men.
CBS reported Obama as saying that if women were in office, there would be “significant improvements across the board”.
The Mercury in Australia reported Obama as saying political leaders needed to remind themselves they were there to get a job done.