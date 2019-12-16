Taking stock of progress on complaints
Over the last two months since Metro Matters was launched, The Herald published several weekly service delivery complaints from residents around Nelson Mandela Bay who have felt let down or ignored by the municipality.
The complaints ranged from leaking water pipes to blocked sewers.
Metro Matters revisited the areas to ascertain if the service-delivery complaints had been attended to by the municipality.
Complaint: Two families in Walmer who lived on opposite sides of Walmer — one in the township and the other in the affluent part of the suburb — both battled the same problem of struggling to get the municipality to fix leaks in the area and clear sewage from blocked stormwater drains.
Sharon Smith, 64, who lives in Water Road, Walmer, complained of water leaks that were flooding her verge after the installation of fibre cable went wrong in early 2019.
Grace Makhohliso’s yard had a strong stench as a result of overflowing sewage drain and water streaming down from Fountain Road into Mpukane Street, eventually damming up at their house.
Update:
When The Herald visited Walmer, leaks at the Smith residence were fixed.
The situation for the Makhohliso family remains unchanged.
Update:
Complaint:
A Glen Hurd resident voiced concerns over a stormwater drain cover that had been broken for more than two years, fearing that a child could fall into it on the corner of Sheila and Daphne streets.
Update:
After Metro Matters contacted the municipality for comment, a team of municipal workers was dispatched to the area to attend to the problem.
The resident wrote to Metro Matters and said: “Your article resulted in a prompt repair being performed.
“This action, in essence, prevented someone from sustaining a possible serious injury. We hope that it will hold up should any vehicle park and then drive off the pavement and over the drain cover. With no strengthening centre support, it may possibly collapse again in that type of event occurring.”
Complaint:
For more than a year, a family in New Brighton have been living with the stench of raw sewage in front of their front door, caused by a clogged pipe linking to their toilet.
Phakamile Booi, 32, who has been living in the house for six years, said the blockage had started late in 2018 and since then the family had been battling to get the municipality to fix the pipes.
Update:
Days after The Herald contacted the municipality, a team was dispatched to the home and the pipes were replaced. The family was able to flush the toilet.
Complaint:
A Linkside resident complained about a public park that had fallen into disarray, which left residents labelling it as a disgrace to the upmarket suburb.
The resident maintained that almost no maintenance had taken place in the past few years at the park in Carnoustie Crescent, just behind Linkside.
The ranch-style fencing is broken, the playground equipment has been removed and the grass is overgrown with weeds.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki was contacted and said the city had adopted a programme to establish new parks that were family- and child-friendly.
He said the municipality was responsible for rectifying the imbalances of the past and that was being done with limited resources, while also not ignoring the previously advantaged.
Update:
When Metro Matters visited the park, the team saw that the fence had been repaired.
Complaint:
A Uitenhage family pleaded for help from the municipality as a recurring backflow constantly floods their yard.
Conrad Jansen, 49, who has been living in the house for more than 12 years, said the drain blockage started in 2017 and ever since the family had been battling with a constant stench and raw waste on their property.
When the municipality was contacted about the issue, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said tree roots were growing in the sanitation pipeline.
This caused a blockage in the pipeline, and a team would be dispatched to excavate and remove the roots so that the problem could be solved permanently.
Update:
The family said the municipality had never returned to fix the problem.
Complaint:
A Walmer businesswoman, Rachael Penaluna, was desperate for help from the municipality after a team installing new cables near her business in August hit a water pipe and failed to repair it. They simply attached the power cables outside the trench and left them lying exposed.
When the municipality was contacted about the issue, Mniki said the municipality was aware of the matter and a joint team from water and electricity [departments] would attend to it.
Update:
The Herald visited the vicinity on Thursday afternoon and the municipality had fixed and covered the pipes.
Complaint:
Hundreds of residents in Chatty Extension have been desperately wanting street names for the past 10 years. They said not having street names made it difficult for emergency services to reach them in an emergency.
When ward councillor Vukile Dyele was approached, he said the street name issue was a concern and he had raised it with the relevant municipal officials.
He said that in 2017 the street names had been approved in a council meeting and he was waiting for the municipality to install the signs.
Update:
The Herald contacted the residents and their street names signs have not yet been installed. Residents said they had lost faith that they would ever have street names for the area.
Complaint:
Nelson Mandela Bay residents complained of broken barriers posing a danger to motorists along the M4, Walmer Boulevard, and all the way to the N2/Deal Party and Kempston Road.
David Doyle, 55, said he was concerned to see that no attempt had been made in recent months to fix the broken barriers and lampposts along the freeways.
Mniki said the municipality was aware of the damage.
He said a contractor had already been appointed to repair the damage and the municipality would also be replacing the stolen rails with non-metal material that was of no value to thieves.
Update:
Doyle said he sometimes sees contractors along the freeway but the progress is too slow.
When Metro Matters drove along the freeway, the situation had remained unchanged..
Mniki said the municipality was trying to work around the problem to deal with service delivery challenges experienced by the communities.
“We are giving priority to water leaks and sanitation pipeline bursts. The outstanding problems will be attended to depending on the availability of staff and equipment needed,” Mniki said.
He said in some instances the municipality had to order equipment needed to fix the problems, while in other instances, crime was hindering municipal staff from doing their jobs
Complaint
Faulty traffic lights on the N2 towards Bluewater troubled a resident, who would not divulge his name. He said this was a disaster waiting to happen.
The Herald visited the area (N2 to Bluewater Bay along N2/M4 Deal party intersection along the M4) and found dozens of lights not working.
Former infrastructure political head Andile Lungisa and Bluewater Bay councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane denied that there were dozens of non-operational traffic lights.
Update
Two Bluewater Bay residents reported that lights along the N2 towards Bluewater Bay were being fixed.
Lights along Deal Party and along the M4 were yet to be fixed.
Mniki said: “The outstanding ones will also be fixed ... depending on availability of resources.
“We consider street lighting a priority at this time of the year as there is an increase in traffic volumes and pedestrians walking on our roads,” he said.
Mbelekane said: “We appreciate the prompt response of electricity and energy artisans to the query of lights in Bluewater Bay — N2. We — re appealing to everyone to report immediately when they notice that lights are not working”.