Parents, doctors ‘colluding to declare underage initiates older’

PREMIUM

As the initiation death toll in the Eastern Cape has increased to 22, the provincial government has established that some medical doctors are working with parents to fraudulently sign documents declaring unfit and under-age boys as older than 18, the age when they are allowed to undergo traditional initiation rites.



Some of the boys have chronic ailments and some are as young as 16, according to co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.