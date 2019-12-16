NMU security guard qualifies in business studies

Nelson Mandela University student Kwanele Mlinganiso has taken another step in securing his family’s future.

A chapter in the inspirational life story of the 32-year-old, who is also a security staff member at Nelson Mandela University, culminated in him graduating with a higher certificate in business studies at the South Campus Indoor Centre on Thursday.

He was among the 2,453 graduates who were capped last week, and part of the 845 graduates within the business and economic sciences faculty.

The married father of two — who was part of the cohort of about 800 service functions employees who were insourced by the university as an outcome of the #FeesMustFall movement in 2015 — said it all felt like a dream.

“I can’t explain how I’m feeling right now. I’m so happy,” he said.

“I feel like this is a dream because I never thought that I, Kwanele Mlinganiso, would have an opportunity to cross a university stage wearing a graduation gown.

“The opportunity to study came at a point where I had already lost all hope of tasting a tertiary education.

“The university has been like a parent to me because it made possible things that my mother could not, and the support I get at work is just amazing.”

The journey to crossing the stage came at quite a price for Mlinganiso, who practically lived out of his bag in 2018 — the first of the two years it took to obtain his certificate.

He made arrangements with his management to work only the late shift (6pm to 6am) so that he could attend classes during the day and make it to work on time in the evenings.

Living in Wells Estate, near Motherwell, Mlinganiso would leave home on a Monday morning to attend classes at the Missionvale campus, near Zwide, catch the university’s shuttle service after classes to get to work on south campus on time.

When knocking off work at 6am, he would shower in one of the on-site bathrooms and catch a shuttle to classes.

“That year was tough. I only went home on Fridays for the weekend because there was no time. In my bag, I didn’t only have books but also toiletries and clothes,” he said.

In 2018, Mlinganiso passed nine of his 10 modules, and did the remaining module in 2019 — which he passed with distinction.

While Mlinganiso, who is from Tamara near King William’s Town, matriculated in 2007 with grades good enough to secure him entry to higher education, finances were a challenge.

“We tried to get bursaries, but to no avail, and I then moved to Port Elizabeth to look for work because if I wasn’t studying, I needed to make money,” he said.

In Port Elizabeth, he worked for two private security companies.

While with the second company, he was insourced as a permanent staff member, affording him a myriad of employee benefits and studying and development opportunities.

His wife, Noxolo Mangiwa-Mlinganiso, is also in the protection services department at the university and is upgrading her grade 12 results through the matric programme.

Asked how the insourcing had affected their lives, he said: “Yangathi ndiwelwe ngumqa esandleni (loosely translated: it was like manna from heaven).

“I said to my wife that now there are these opportunities, we must grab them. There will be no uneducated person in my home.”

Mlinganiso has been accepted for studies towards a diploma in business studies next year, and he dreams of one day owning his own business, employing people and hopefully changing their lives for the better.

The university’s head of security services, Simphiwe Nkosa, congratulated Mlinganiso and all the staff pursuing their studies, saying he felt obliged to encourage and support his staff to grab such opportunities and for him to create conditions for them to do so.